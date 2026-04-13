Twins' Kody Clemens: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clemens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
With southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Clemens will hit the bench while Victor Caratini steps in for him at first base. Clemens has now been excluded from the lineup in six of the last eight games, though the Twins have faced five lefty starters during that stretch.
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