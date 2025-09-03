Clemens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Clemens will take a seat against a right-handed starter (Yoendrys Gomez) for the second time in five games, allowing Edouard Julien to receive a turn at first base. Dating back to the time Julien was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 1, both players have posted sub-.600 OPSes, so the two could operate in a timeshare until one clearly separates himself from the other from a performance standpoint.