Clemens doesn't appear to have a set regular role in the lineup with the Twins signing Josh Bell and with several left-handed outfielders on the roster, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Clemens began the offseason looking like the team's starter at first base or at least the left-handed part of a platoon at the position. However, the Twins may not want to use Trevor Larnach in the outfield rather than DH against lefties, which would move Bell to first base, and Luke Keaschall looks set to play second base. Clemens hit .216/.284/.442 with 19 home runs last season in a breakout season and made significant strides in his batted-ball metrics with a 48.3 percent hard-hit rate and 12 percent barrel rate. His ability to play second base and first base should help find ways to get him into the lineup eventually, but he may find few at-bats early in the season unless the Twins trade a left-handed-hitting outfielder.