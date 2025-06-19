Clemens will start at second base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Reds.

Clemens started just once in the Twins' last six games while the team faced off against five left-handed pitchers, but he finds himself in the starting nine for the third consecutive matchup with a righty. Outfielder Harrison Bader, meanwhile, has been on the bench for all three of those matchups with righties, so Bader and Clemens could end up forming a de facto righty/lefty platoon while the Twins have an open spot in the lineup with Royce Lewis (hamstring) on the injured list. Both Clemens and Bader could see their opportunities tail off once Lewis is back in action.