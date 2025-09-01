Clemens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Edouard Julien will step in at first base in place of Clemens, who had started in each of the Twins' last four games, facing off against two right-handers and two lefties. Though Clemens finished August with a lowly .536 OPS, Julien didn't fare much better on the month (.545 OPS), and Clemens' longer track record of success in the majors this season could be enough to make him the preferred option at first base during the final month of the campaign.