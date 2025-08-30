Funderburk notched the save in a 7-4 win over the Padres on Friday, allowing no hits and two walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was the first save of the season for Funderburk, whose usage was certainly interesting Friday. Justin Topa appeared to be first in line for save opportunities from the Minnesota bullpen, but he worked the seventh inning against San Diego. It's likely too early to gauge if Funderburk has definitively made his way into the closer picture -- the southpaw owns a dicey 4.40 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB for the year -- but he hasn't yielded an earned run over his last 11.2 innings.