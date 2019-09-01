The Twins reinstated Wade (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Wade spent nearly two months on the IL with a dislocated right thumb, which he sustained in just his second career game at the big-league level. After wrapping up a 10-game minor-league rehab assignment, Wade is healthy again, but he's not expected to see much than the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting opportunity in September while the Twins aim to improve their playoff positioning.

