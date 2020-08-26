Wade is starting in center field Wednesday for the second day in a row against a right-handed pitcher (Mike Clevinger).

He hit sixth Tuesday and is batting eighth Wednesday. Wade and Jake Cave have been the two center field options with Byron Buxton (shoulder) on the injured list. Cave has 11 strikeouts and zero walks in 34 at-bats over his last 10 games, so Wade is getting a chance to show what he can do. Wade hasn't been much better, striking out four times with zero walks in nine at-bats since getting recalled, but he does have a stellar plate discipline track record in the minors. Buxton could return as early as next week.