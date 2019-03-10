Twins' LaMonte Wade: Hits three-run homer
Wade was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Saturday's spring game against the Pirates.
Wade struggled following his promotion to Triple-A Rochester in 2018 -- slashing .229/.337/.336 in 74 games -- but was still added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old could make his MLB debut at some point in 2019 but is likely to begin the season at Rochester.
