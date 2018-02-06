Wade has been invited to join the Twins' big-league spring training camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old reached Double-A Chattanooga last year, hitting for a strong .292/.397/.408 slash line. The invitation will allow the Twins' major-league staff to work with Wade this spring, though he's likely still at least a year away from contending for a big-league roster spot.