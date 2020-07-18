Wade appears set to make Minnesota's initial expanded 30-man roster and could see early playing time if Byron Buxton remains sidelined with a foot injury, MLB.com reports.

Wade has been impressive in summer camp with a multi-hit effort in Friday's scrimmage. He could get time in center field with Buxton out, though the Twins could also play Max Kepler in center field and play Jake Cave in right field. Wade was optioned to Triple-A Rochester before spring training was shut down due to the pandemic, but looks set for a reserve role with major league rosters expanding to 30 players for the first two weeks of the 60-game season.