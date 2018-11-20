Twins' LaMonte Wade: Moved onto 40-man roster
Wade was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of Baseball Prospectus reports.
The Twins added the outfielder to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Wade put up solid numbers at Double-A over the past two years, but he was a bit older than the competition at that level. He also scuffled a bit upon a promotion to Triple-A, hitting .229 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 352 plate appearances. He has excellent contact rates throughout his professional career, however, and his walk rate sat above 10 percent at most stops in the minors. If the 24-year-old can hit a bit better at the start of the season, he could find his way to Target Field, though his lack of a truly standout tool limits his upside.
