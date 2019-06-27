The Twins will call up Wade from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's game against the Rays, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The transaction isn't official and Minnesota has yet to announce a corresponding move for its 25-man roster, but Wade is likely joining the Twins to offer an extra body in the outfield with Eddie Rosario (ankle) and Max Kepler (elbow) both banged up. With Byron Buxton (wrist) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) already stuck on the 10-day injured list, Wade could claim an everyday role for Minnesota if one or both of Rosario and Kepler are ultimately shut down through the All-Star break. Wade has slashed .248/.393/.366 with five home runs and six steals in 302 plate appearances in the International League this season.