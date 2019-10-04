Play

Wade is not on the Twins' ALDS roster.

Wade's ability to play center field earned him some playing time down the stretch with Byron Buxton (shoulder) sidelined, though his .196/.348/.375 slash line wasn't particularly impressive. The Twins will carry just three true outfielders (Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario), but Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza can fill in at the corner outfield spots when necessary.

