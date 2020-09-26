site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' LaMonte Wade: Optioned off roster
RotoWire Staff
Wade was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Saturday.
Wade's latest stint on the big-league roster lasted three weeks. He got into nine games, posting a .713 OPS. Luis Arraez (knee/ankle) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
