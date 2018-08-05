Twins' LaMonte Wade: Out with hamstring strain
Wade was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Rochester with a right hamstring strain, Jake Depue of 1500 ESPN reports.
The strain is reportedly not a serious one, but he'll miss at least a week. The 24-year-old has hit .250/.376/.378 in 50 games since being promoted to Rochester.
