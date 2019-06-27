The Twins officially recalled Wade from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's game against the Rays.

Wade will head to the big leagues for the first time in his career with the Minnesota outfield having been gutted by injuries lately. Though Max Kepler (elbow) will rejoin the lineup Thursday, Eddie Rosario (ankle) is viewed as day-to-day and could require a trip to the injured list if he doesn't heal as anticipated over the weekend. The Twins will give utility man Luis Arraez a spin in left field in Rosario's stead Thursday, so Wade looks like he'll serve as a fourth outfielder while he's up with the big club.

