Wade is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Tigers. Max Kepler will get the start in center field while Marwin Gonzalez will be out in right.

Wade and Jake Cave have typically been sharing starting duties in center field while Byron Buxton (shoulder) is on the injured list but with both of them struggling at the plate, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has opted to start neither of them and instead shift Kepler over to center while placing Gonzalez in right field for Saturday's game.