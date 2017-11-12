Wade was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms after colliding with a teammate in an Arizona Fall League game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The game was delayed several minutes while Wade, 23, lay on the outfield grass. He was eventually removed from the game on a stretcher, but he gave the thumbs-up sign and appears to have escaped any serious physical injury.

