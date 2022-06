Arraez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Arraez continued his impressive 2022 campaign with two hits, including a three-RBI home run in the seventh. The occasional home run is a nice bonus from a contact hitter batting .362 and getting on base at an elite .442 clip. Arraez has found a home at the top of the Twins lineup against right-handed pitching and boasts a 162 WRC+.