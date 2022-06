Arraez (illness) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest while feeling under the weather, but he's apparently feeling better since he's back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Arraez is enjoying a strong June as he has a .396/.458/.528 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI and 11 runs through 14 games.