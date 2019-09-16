Twins' Luis Arraez: Maintains hot hitting in September
Arraez went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Indians.
Arraez's 1-for-7 showing at the plate over the final two games of the series qualifies as a slump for the rookie, who has showcased elite bat-to-ball skills since arriving in the big leagues in mid-May. The 22-year-old has turned what was expected to be a brief stay in the majors into a full-time role in the infield, unseating Jonathan Schoop for regular work at second base in the process. Arraez has recorded more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) in September and is batting .400 so far this month, lifting his season-long average to a robust .344 across 319 plate appearances.
