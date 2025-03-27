The Twins placed Tonkin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.
Tonkin hasn't pitched in a game since Feb. 28 due to his strained shoulder. It's unclear how far along he is in his rehab, but his extended hiatus from game action likely means he'll require a rehab assignment in the Twins' minor-league system before making his season debut with the big club.
