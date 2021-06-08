Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Garver (groin) likely won't ramp us his activity within the next two weeks, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Garver underwent surgery for a groin contusion June 2 and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Based on Baldelli's comments, the catcher won't be able to do many, if any, baseball activities until late-June. Considering that timeline, and the fact that he's likely to require a rehab assignment before returning to Minnesota, an early July activation from the injured list seems like the best-case scenario at this point for the backstop.