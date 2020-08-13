Garver went 3-for-6 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Garver hit leadoff in Wednesday's contest, and that appeared to wake up his bat. In the second inning, the catcher got aboard with a single and scored on a Nelson Cruz single. Garver hit another single in the fifth, and came home when Eddie Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk. Wednesday marked just the second multi-hit game of the season for Garver, who is batting .167/.280/.238 with a homer, two RBI and six runs scored in 12 contests.