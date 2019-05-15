Twins' Mitch Garver: Shifts to IL

The Twins placed Garver (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction doesn't come as a major surprise after Garver exited in the eighth inning of Tuesday's win with a high left ankle sprain. The Twins haven't released a timetable for Garver's return, but for what it's worth, manager Rocco Baldelli said the backstop's MRI results were "pretty positive," according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo will share catching duties for the Twins while Garver is out for at least the next week and a half.

