Twins' Mitch Garver: Takes seat Saturday
Garver isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Garver was dealing with a bruised quadriceps a few days ago, although this seems to be a scheduled off day for the 27-year-old backstop. Bobby Wilson is slated to bat ninth in his stead.
