Twins' Nelson Cruz: Not taking swings with bat
Cruz (wrist) did not take any swings with the bat Saturday or Sunday and the Twins may take their time before activating him from the 10-day IL, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It sounded like there was a chance Cruz could be activated before this weekend, but his return doesn't sound like it will happen in the next day or two. Cruz had taken batting practice earlier last week. The Twins may want all the soreness in his wrist to disappear before he returns from the injured list.
