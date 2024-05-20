Doncon was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids after hitting .283/.374/.464 with four home runs in 38 games at Single-A Fort Myers.

Doncon was traded to the Twins in the Manual Margot deal from the Dodgers. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, Doncon completed his first year of full-season ball in 2023, slashing .215/.283/.368 with 14 home runs and three steals in 473 plate appearances for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He hasn't shown a ton of power but his 13.2% walk rate and 23.3% strikeout rate are intriguing.