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Twins' Ricardo Olivar: Shelved with knee sprain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Triple-A St. Paul transferred Olivar from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on June 4 while he recovers from a right knee sprain, Twins writer Brandon Warne reports.

The Twins haven't ruled Olivar out for the season, but he'll be on the shelf through at least the end of July while he recovers from the knee injury. After posting a .978 OPS at Double-A Wichita to begin the campaign, Olivar was promoted to Triple-A on May 20 and had slashed .259/.259/.556 with two home runs, two doubles and one stolen base in seven games for St. Paul before spraining his knee.

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