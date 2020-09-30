site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Another start at catcher
RotoWire Staff
Jeffers is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Astros.
It seems the rookie backstop is atop the Twins' depth chart, as he will draw his second straight start of these playoffs. Jeffers went 0-for-2 in Game 1 before being replaced by Mitch Garver.
