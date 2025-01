The Twins and Jeffers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.55 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Jeffers had been eligible for salary arbitration for a second time. The catcher took a step back offensively in 2024 with a .226/.300/.432 batting line but still crank a career-high 21 home runs. He's currently slated to share catching duties with Christian Vazquez in 2025.