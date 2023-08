Jeffers (back) is starting behind the plate and batting seventh Sunday versus the Pirates.

The 26-year-old was held out of the starting nine the past two games due to back soreness, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates. Jeffers will look to continue his hot hitting in August, as he has a 1.020 OPS with four homers and three doubles through 40 at-bats this month.