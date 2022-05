Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Jeffers started the past two days behind the dish, so he'll be getting some routine maintenance Wednesday while Gary Sanchez picks up a start at catcher. Thanks to the injuries to Miguel Sano (knee), Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Kyle Garlick (calf), the Twins have been able to find more opportunities to keep Jeffers and Sanchez in the lineup simultaneously, with Sanchez often picking up starts as the designated hitter.