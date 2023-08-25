Jeffers hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter against Texas in a 7-5 win Thursday.

With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jeffers slugged a 427-foot two-run homer to provide the winning runs for Minnesota. Though the backstop continues to rake, he has been on the bench more often than not lately as Christian Vazquez has been the primary starter behind the plate. The Twins may need to find a way to get Jeffers' bat in the lineup more often, though, considering that he is batting .329 with six homers, 17 RBI and three thefts over 76 at-bats since the All-Star break.