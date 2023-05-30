Jeffers went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-inning win over the Astros.
Jeffers already had two hits when he came to the plate with the game tied in the top of the 10th. The backstop plated what proved to be the winning runs with a two-run blast to left field. Jeffers has homered twice over his past 12 at-bats after notching just one long ball across his first 25 contests of the campaign. Christian Vazquez has yet to go deep this season and is slashing a paltry .223/.296/.250, so the door is open for Jeffers to earn more playing time if he continues to swing a hot bat.