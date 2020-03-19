Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Camp standout
Jeffers really impressed on both sides of the ball in big-league camp, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports. "He's a total pro with his plate discipline, with how he manages counts," said assistant general manager Jeremy Zoll. "He's a really physical guy, and we think that his advanced approach is going to allow him to hit, and hit for power."
Zoll says Jeffers has been one of the best receivers in the minors since he was drafted with the 59th overall pick in 2018 and has really started to excel at managing a pitching staff and calling a game. He has also started to tap into a promising offensive profile. Prior to the season getting delayed, there seemed to be a chance that Jeffers could help the big-league club this summer, but if the season is shortened significantly, he may not finish his minor-league development in time to make his big-league debut in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.