Jeffers really impressed on both sides of the ball in big-league camp, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports. "He's a total pro with his plate discipline, with how he manages counts," said assistant general manager Jeremy Zoll. "He's a really physical guy, and we think that his advanced approach is going to allow him to hit, and hit for power."

Zoll says Jeffers has been one of the best receivers in the minors since he was drafted with the 59th overall pick in 2018 and has really started to excel at managing a pitching staff and calling a game. He has also started to tap into a promising offensive profile. Prior to the season getting delayed, there seemed to be a chance that Jeffers could help the big-league club this summer, but if the season is shortened significantly, he may not finish his minor-league development in time to make his big-league debut in 2020.