Jeffers will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Set to make his fourth start in six games, Jeffers appears to have at least temporarily supplanted Mitch Garver as Minnesota's top catcher. Jeffers isn't a dramatic upgrade over Garver from a defensive standpoint, so he'll likely need to show some improvement at the plate to ensure he remains atop the depth chart on a long-term basis. Jeffers enters Monday's contest with a .442 OPS and 48.5 percent strikeout rate in 33 plate appearances on the season.