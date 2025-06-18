Jeffers exited Tuesday's contest against the Reds in the top of the fifth inning with a hand/arm injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jeffers took a ball off of his hand/arm while behind the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, ultimately being forced to leave the game before his at-bat in the top of the fifth. Christian Vazquez replaced him at catcher in the contest, and more information on the status of Jeffers will likely be provided in the near future.