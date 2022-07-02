site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Exits with thumb injury
Jeffers left Friday's win over Baltimore after the third inning because of a contusion on his right thumb, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He was replaced in the game by Gary Sanchez, who had left Thursday's game with a heel injury. The Twins may need to call up a third catcher this weekend.
