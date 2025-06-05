Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 6-1 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Jeffers entered play Wednesday with no homers over his previous 13 games and just one long ball across his past 23 contests. He busted out of the power drought with a solo shot to center field in the first inning and added a run-scoring single in the ninth. This was also the first multi-hit performance for Jeffers since May 17, a span of 14 games.