Jeffers was invited to big-league camp by the Twins on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jeffers has just 24 games at the Double-A level under his belt, so he's unlikely to be under consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old catcher hit .264/.341/.421 with 14 homers in 103 games at the High-A and Double-A levels last season.