Jeffers will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Jeffers will step in behind the plate in place of top backstop Christian Vazquez, who is receiving some routine maintenance for the day game after a night game. Though Vazquez has maintained a lowly .565 OPS for the season, Jeffers has yet to gain any major momentum in displacing the former atop the depth chart. Despite carrying a .748 OPS into Wednesday's contest, Jeffers will be making just his fourth start in 10 games.