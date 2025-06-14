site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-ryan-jeffers-getting-breather-saturday-968697 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Getting breather Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffers is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Jeffers will begin the matchup on the bench after making consecutive starts behind the plate Thursday and Friday. Christian Vasquez is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?