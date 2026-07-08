Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Getting more rehab games

Twins manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Jeffers (hand) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul "for at least the next three or four days," Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Jeffers has shown no signs of rust offensively in his first four rehab contests, going 6-for-13 with a pair of home runs. However, he has yet to catch back-to-back games, and the Twins want Jeffers to build up his workload behind the dish before returning to the active roster. With only five games remaining for the Twins before the All-Star break, it seems the club will wait until the start of the second half before activating its catcher. Jeffers has been out since late May following surgery for a fractured left hamate bone.