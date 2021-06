Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Jeffers launched his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning off Justus Sheffield, and the backstop has now extended his hitting streak to three games as a result. He's also gone deep twice in that span and is hitting a decent .282 across 39 at-bats this month while assuming most of the playing time behind the plate considering Mitch Garver (groin) is on the injured list.