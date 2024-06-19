Jeffers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With solid counting statistics (12 home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 28 runs) and a non-toxic batting average (.234), Jeffers has been one of the top fantasy catchers this season, but he's started to lose some of his shine in recent weeks. He's slashing just .153/.240/.259 overall since May 15, and his ongoing struggles at the dish have begun to cost him some playing time. He'll give way Wednesday to Christian Vazquez, who remains the Twins' No. 2 catcher but seems to have moved his way into more a timeshare with Jeffers behind the dish.