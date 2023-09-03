Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Jeffers will retreat to the bench for the series finale, giving way to Christian Vazquez behind the dish. The two backstops have now alternated starts over the past six games, but the playing time is more likely to tilt in Jeffers' favor over the final month of the regular season. Jeffers is maintaining a .917 OPS since the All-Star break, while Vazquez' OPS sits at .668 during that same stretch.