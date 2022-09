Jeffers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

After being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jeffers made his return to the lineup in Wednesday's 8-4 win and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He'll take a seat for the day game after a night game, but Jeffers should be part of a timeshare at catcher with Gary Sanchez for the final week of the season, if not the Twins' preferred option behind the dish.