Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Friday as he helped the Twins to a 3-1 win over the Indians.

Jeffers provided some insurance after taking Shane Bieber deep with two outs in the seventh to extend the Twins' lead to 3-0. The rookie has homered in two of his last three games but could see a decrease in playing time shortly as Mitch Garver (side) may be activated from the injured list during next week's road trip in Chicago.